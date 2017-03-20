Child care talks spark anew between feds, provinces, with looming Liberal budget
The federal government reignited child care talks with the provinces days before the release of a budget that will make a significant financial commitment to daycare nationwide. The precise details of the talks are unknown, but they come after what sources describe as months of little deliberations between the two sides as they try to work out details that will underpin a national program, and the unique needs of each province and territory.
