Canada 150: Legendary hero to the Tsilhqot'in, Klatsassin hanged for murder
A rendering of Klatsassin from the the book, "Klatsassan and Other Reminiscences of Missionary Life in British Columbia" by R.C. Lundin Brown, although its authenticity cannot be verified. To mark Canada's 150th birthday, we are counting down to Canada Day with profiles of 150 noteworthy British Columbians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|19 hr
|infinityliving
|15
|Hikers, kids & baby rescued
|Sun
|John S
|1
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|No Joking Here
|22
|Nanaimo Hells Angels prospect found dead in Soo...
|Sat
|Poppa Wheelie
|1
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Sat
|Capn
|1
|Verdict expected in European trial of Amanda To...
|Mar 16
|sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC