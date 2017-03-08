Breathing life into pets caught in fires

Breathing life into pets caught in fires

13 hrs ago Read more: Surrey Leader

More help for animals caught in house fires is on the way, as a fundraising group works to arm firefighters with special oxygen masks made specifically for dogs and cats. It was May last year in Burnaby when eight dogs and two cats died in a house fire, despite the efforts of rescue crews to save them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surrey Leader.

British Columbia

