Breathing life into pets caught in fires
More help for animals caught in house fires is on the way, as a fundraising group works to arm firefighters with special oxygen masks made specifically for dogs and cats. It was May last year in Burnaby when eight dogs and two cats died in a house fire, despite the efforts of rescue crews to save them.
