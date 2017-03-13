Body of SAR Tech killed in training e...

Body of SAR Tech killed in training exercise returned to Winnipeg

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The body of a Royal Canadian Air Force search and rescue technician who died during a training exercise near Yorkton, Sask., last week has been returned to Winnipeg. An investigation has been launched into his death but military officials have said they suspect there was a malfunction in his parachute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racist graffiti drawn on family's car 13 hr RDL 2
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 17 hr Elvis 10
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Sun albeahorsespetootie 14
News B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl... Mar 9 Problem Child 1
News A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP Mar 9 Problem Child 1
News Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws Mar 8 Problem Child 1
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... Mar 8 Curiosity 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC