'Big Fit Girl' challenges body stereotypes with new book
In a new book, a North Vancouver personal trainer is encouraging women of all sizes to unleash the athlete within. Louise Green, who also describes herself as a body advocate, says you don't have to be long and lean to work out and there are ways to successfully navigate the world of fitness as a plus-sized woman.
