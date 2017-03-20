Beach reopens but dog ban still in place after wolf attack near Ucluelet
Pacific Rim Park officials have reopened Wickaninnish Beach near Ucluelet, B.C., after a series of wolf attacks prompted its closure Thursday . Renee Wissink with Pacific Rim National Park Reserve told CBC News earlier this week that the decision was made after wolves twice approached and attacked dogs in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Fri
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU
|Mar 22
|RDL
|1
|Video: Landmark building in downtown Nanaimo de...
|Mar 21
|Framer John
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|Mar 21
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 20
|infinityliving
|15
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC