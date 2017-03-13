BC Hydro BC Hydro abandons plans to b...

BC Hydro BC Hydro abandons plans to build underground substations in Vancouver

In January, BC Hydro introduced seed : an innovative idea to meet the electricity needs of Vancouver's growing population and make better use of land downtown by building two new substations underground. Our idea would have made the substations virtually invisible and left available land for important things like schools, parks and housing, while investing millions of dollars into public benefits instead of solely on the purchase of land.

