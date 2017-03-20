BC Conservatives' late revival questi...

BC Conservatives' late revival questioned

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Esquimalt News

Having fired their latest leader late last year, with no replacement in sight, the BC Conservatives are working to get as many as 30 candidates on the ballot for the May 9 provincial election. With three candidates declared and another dozen in the candidate vetting process, the party is getting as many people to run as they can by the deadline in April, party spokesman John Twigg said this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Esquimalt News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 9 hr infinityliving 15
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) 9 hr infinityliving 2
News Hikers, kids & baby rescued Sun John S 1
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Sun No Joking Here 22
News Nanaimo Hells Angels prospect found dead in Soo... Sat Poppa Wheelie 1
News Family's petition calls for change to ransom po... Sat Capn 1
News Verdict expected in European trial of Amanda To... Mar 16 sad 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,372 • Total comments across all topics: 279,697,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC