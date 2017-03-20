BC Conservatives' late revival questioned

Having fired their latest leader late last year, with no replacement in sight, the BC Conservatives are working to get as many as 30 candidates on the ballot for the May 9 provincial election. With three candidates declared and another dozen in the candidate vetting process, the party is getting as many people to run as they can by the deadline in April, party spokesman John Twigg said this week.

