BC Conservatives' late revival questioned
Having fired their latest leader late last year, with no replacement in sight, the BC Conservatives are working to get as many as 30 candidates on the ballot for the May 9 provincial election. With three candidates declared and another dozen in the candidate vetting process, the party is getting as many people to run as they can by the deadline in April, party spokesman John Twigg said this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Esquimalt News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|9 hr
|infinityliving
|15
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|9 hr
|infinityliving
|2
|Hikers, kids & baby rescued
|Sun
|John S
|1
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|No Joking Here
|22
|Nanaimo Hells Angels prospect found dead in Soo...
|Sat
|Poppa Wheelie
|1
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Sat
|Capn
|1
|Verdict expected in European trial of Amanda To...
|Mar 16
|sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC