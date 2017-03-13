Basements flood all over Cranbrook

With the drastically warmer temperatures, rainfall and fast snow melt over the past days, Public Works is getting a large volume of calls around flooding basements, a press release from the City of Cranbrook said Thursday. "It is important for those who are having flooding issues - and even those who are not - to make sure that any remaining snow is well away from your home," said the release issued by Communications Officer Chris Zettel.

