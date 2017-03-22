Baby boy dies after going into cardia...

Baby boy dies after going into cardiac arrest on British Columbia highway

12 hrs ago

Police say a two-week-old baby has died after going into cardiac arrest while his parents drove along a major highway near Merritt, B.C. Sgt. Norm Flemming with Merritt RCMP says the family was travelling from Vernon to Vancouver along the Coquihalla Highway on Monday when the little boy's father realized he wasn't breathing.

British Columbia

