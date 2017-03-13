B.C. woman acquitted of counselling d...

B.C. woman acquitted of counselling distraught husband to commit suicide

A woman accused of counselling her husband to commit suicide has been acquitted by a provincial court judge in Cranbrook, B.C. Terri Reimer wept Thursday as Judge Ron Webb ruled there was reasonable doubt the defendant encouraged Bill Reimer to try to take his life on March 22, 2016. Court was told Bill Reimer had already consumed more than 100 prescription pills when he and his wife had an angry exchange that was overheard by a family member, a former RCMP officer, as she spoke with him by phone.

