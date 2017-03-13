B.C. woman acquitted of counselling distraught husband to commit suicide
A woman accused of counselling her husband to commit suicide has been acquitted by a provincial court judge in Cranbrook, B.C. Terri Reimer wept Thursday as Judge Ron Webb ruled there was reasonable doubt the defendant encouraged Bill Reimer to try to take his life on March 22, 2016. Court was told Bill Reimer had already consumed more than 100 prescription pills when he and his wife had an angry exchange that was overheard by a family member, a former RCMP officer, as she spoke with him by phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|Sons of Onan Gene...
|18
|Verdict expected in European trial of Amanda To...
|Thu
|sad
|1
|Liam Neeson film blocked from national park in ...
|Thu
|Bobb
|1
|Racist graffiti drawn on family's car
|Mar 13
|RDL
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 12
|albeahorsespetootie
|14
|B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl...
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC