B.C.'s new online course aims to reduce, manage PTSD among first-responders
A first-responder training centre in British Columbia is looking to help emergency crews reduce and manage post-traumatic stress through a new online course. The self-directed program was developed by the Justice Institute of B.C., in New Westminster, which trains paramedics, corrections officers and other law enforcement officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian border guard, two others charged with ... (Dec '14)
|17 hr
|Canuck stay home
|2
|One man dead after double shooting Friday night...
|17 hr
|Canuck stay home
|2
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|22 hr
|Bldg admirer
|18
|Fugitive caught in Kelowna (Feb '08)
|Sat
|MAR
|20
|Fort St. John RCMP seek public's help after tee... (Nov '13)
|Sat
|SafeDriverFSJ
|3
|Creep Busters ambush of man with mental disabil...
|Sat
|POCdn
|1
|John Whoregan: who?
|Mar 3
|RDL
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC