B.C.'s new online course aims to redu...

B.C.'s new online course aims to reduce, manage PTSD among first-responders

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A first-responder training centre in British Columbia is looking to help emergency crews reduce and manage post-traumatic stress through a new online course. The self-directed program was developed by the Justice Institute of B.C., in New Westminster, which trains paramedics, corrections officers and other law enforcement officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian border guard, two others charged with ... (Dec '14) 17 hr Canuck stay home 2
News One man dead after double shooting Friday night... 17 hr Canuck stay home 2
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... 22 hr Bldg admirer 18
News Fugitive caught in Kelowna (Feb '08) Sat MAR 20
News Fort St. John RCMP seek public's help after tee... (Nov '13) Sat SafeDriverFSJ 3
News Creep Busters ambush of man with mental disabil... Sat POCdn 1
John Whoregan: who? Mar 3 RDL 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,350,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC