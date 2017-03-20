B.C. reports 64 pipeline benefit deal...

B.C. reports 64 pipeline benefit deals with 29 northern First Nations

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The British Columbia government says it has completed benefit agreements with 90 per cent of the eligible First Nations along four proposed natural gas pipeline routes across northern B.C. The Ministry of Aboriginal Relations says 64 natural gas pipeline benefits contracts have been signed with 29 First Nations and that most include initial financial payments worth over $1 million. The four proposed pipelines linking the gas fields to the northern coast are Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline, the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project, the Westcoast Connector Gas Transmission Project and the Pacific Trail Pipeline Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Battle with Creep Catchers 2 hr Concerned Citizen 1
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Thu Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Thu keep peeps in fea... 1
News Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU Wed RDL 1
News Video: Landmark building in downtown Nanaimo de... Tue Framer John 1
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) Mar 21 Prez of the Rez S... 3
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mar 20 infinityliving 15
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,777,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC