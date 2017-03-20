B.C. reports 64 pipeline benefit deals with 29 northern First Nations

The British Columbia government says it has completed benefit agreements with 90 per cent of the eligible First Nations along four proposed natural gas pipeline routes across northern B.C. The Ministry of Aboriginal Relations says 64 natural gas pipeline benefits contracts have been signed with 29 First Nations and that most include initial financial payments worth over $1 million. The four proposed pipelines linking the gas fields to the northern coast are Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline, the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project, the Westcoast Connector Gas Transmission Project and the Pacific Trail Pipeline Project.

