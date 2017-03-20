B.C. men charged with fentanyl traffi...

B.C. men charged with fentanyl trafficking after traffic stop in northern Ont.

They say two men were arrested by officers conducting a traffic stop on Highway 11 on Wednesday in northern Ontario. Dillan Butler, 27, and 25-year-old Mitchell Spurrell - both of Kelowna, B.C. - face charges that include possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of fentanyl.

