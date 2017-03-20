B.C. man shot by police was calm, co-operative hours before shooting: doctor
A young man was calm and co-operative at a hospital emergency room just hours before he was killed by transit police officers in Surrey, B.C., the doctor who treated him told a coroner's inquest on Monday. But a bus driver who saw 23-year-old Naverone Woods on the same day described him as screaming and agitated before she closed the doors as he ran towards her bus on Dec. 28, 2014.
