B.C. man convicted of 1994 triple slaying hopes new DNA tests clear...
A British Columbia man who has spent nearly 25 years in prison for the first-degree murders of his wife and twin baby boys believes modern DNA testing could clear his name. Dean Roberts has filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court asking it to order that exhibits from his original trial be tested with the prospect of gathering evidence that could lead to a ministerial review of his conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU
|7 hr
|RDL
|1
|Video: Landmark building in downtown Nanaimo de...
|Tue
|Framer John
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|Tue
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 20
|infinityliving
|15
|Hikers, kids & baby rescued
|Mar 19
|John S
|1
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Nanaimo Hells Angels prospect found dead in Soo...
|Mar 18
|Poppa Wheelie
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC