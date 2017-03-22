B.C. man convicted of 1994 triple slaying hopes new DNA tests clear...

B.C. man convicted of 1994 triple sla...

A British Columbia man who has spent nearly 25 years in prison for the first-degree murders of his wife and twin baby boys believes modern DNA testing could clear his name. Dean Roberts has filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court asking it to order that exhibits from his original trial be tested with the prospect of gathering evidence that could lead to a ministerial review of his conviction.

