B.C. jury hears confession details by Vancouver man accused of murdering wife and another man

A man accused of murdering his wife and one other man told undercover police that before his spouse's slaying, people were telling him to get rid of her and that he twisted her neck during the fatal assault. For two days, a B.C. Supreme Court jury has been listening to details of Jaswant Singh Gill's confession to the killings of wife Gurpreet Gill, 33, on Valentine's Day in February 2006 and Thomas Eldon Akerman, 26, in December 1994.

