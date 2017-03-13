B.C. jury hears confession details by Vancouver man accused of murdering wife and another man
A man accused of murdering his wife and one other man told undercover police that before his spouse's slaying, people were telling him to get rid of her and that he twisted her neck during the fatal assault. For two days, a B.C. Supreme Court jury has been listening to details of Jaswant Singh Gill's confession to the killings of wife Gurpreet Gill, 33, on Valentine's Day in February 2006 and Thomas Eldon Akerman, 26, in December 1994.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nanaimo Hells Angels prospect found dead in Soo...
|1 hr
|Poppa Wheelie
|1
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|1 hr
|Capn
|1
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Frogface Kate
|21
|Verdict expected in European trial of Amanda To...
|Mar 16
|sad
|1
|Liam Neeson film blocked from national park in ...
|Mar 16
|Bobb
|1
|Racist graffiti drawn on family's car
|Mar 13
|RDL
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 12
|albeahorsespetootie
|14
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC