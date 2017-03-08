B.C. announces $500M plan to improve seniors' care
British Columbia's government will spend $500 million over the next four years to improve care for seniors, including increasing the direct services the elderly receive at residential care facilities. Health Minister Terry Lake says the plan will allow provincial health authorities to provide more than three hours of daily direct care to seniors in public and private residential care facilities.
