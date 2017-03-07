B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'blood' rules for players
A First Nations basketball tournament in British Columbia has dropped its strict blood-relation player policy that prevented a Haitian-born man from competing with his village team. Peter Haugan, the director of Prince Rupert's All-Native Basketball Tournament, says player eligibility will now be determined by a status card that confirms the player's Indigenous community of origin.
