Attempted murder charge after vehicle shootings on three B.C. highways
RCMP say a man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., as they investigate nearly two dozen truck shootings along three highways. Police say in a news release that 38-year-old Peter Kampos remains in custody and is believed to be from Ontario.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Tue
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|Pitching a new bridge
|Mar 27
|John B
|1
|4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C.
|Mar 26
|Venables
|1
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|Mar 26
|Charles
|1
|Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcrof...
|Mar 26
|Venables or Ashcroft
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mar 24
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC