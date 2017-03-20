Attempted murder charge after vehicle...

Attempted murder charge after vehicle shootings on three B.C. highways

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

RCMP say a man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., as they investigate nearly two dozen truck shootings along three highways. Police say in a news release that 38-year-old Peter Kampos remains in custody and is believed to be from Ontario.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... Tue Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News Pitching a new bridge Mar 27 John B 1
News 4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C. Mar 26 Venables 1
News VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty Mar 26 Charles 1
News Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcrof... Mar 26 Venables or Ashcroft 1
News Battle with Creep Catchers Mar 24 Concerned Citizen 1
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC