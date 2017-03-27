Asylum seeker who became a permanent resident loses fight to clear his name
An El Salvadoran asylum seeker who was granted permanent residency after spending two years in sanctuary in a British Columbia church to avoid deportation has again lost a fight to clear his name. The Federal Court of Appeal rejected Jose Figueroa's request for a certificate from the minister of foreign affairs declaring that the man is not a terrorist.
