Associa British Columbia Names Andrew Gee Vice President of Finance
SURREY, March 5, 2017 -- Associa British Columbia is pleased to announced Andrew Gee has been named Vice President of Finance. In his new role Gee will oversee all branch finance and accounting functions.
