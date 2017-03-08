Arrest in bus driver attack

Arrest in bus driver attack

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

"Our investigators have now positively identified their suspect as a 17-year-old Kelowna youth," says O'Donaghey. "The young man was arrested Thursday morning in Kelowna, after he allegedly stole a car in Rutland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 4 hr Canada Needs Immi... 4
News B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl... Thu Problem Child 1
News A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP Thu Problem Child 1
News Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws Wed Problem Child 1
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... Mar 8 Curiosity 2
News Ottawa should partner with private sector on in... Mar 8 where will it end 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mar 7 Hannibal Lector 13
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC