Apologetic bank robber receives stiff sentence
This image from surveillance footage captured Shaun Cornish as he robbed a bank in High River, Alta., in December 2014. An apprentice electrician who held up nine banks in three provinces during a two-month crime spree - including one in Vernon - was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salmon Arm Observer.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Hippie Without a ...
|25
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|8 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|11
|B.C. counsellors say lack of professional overs...
|9 hr
|Piko
|2
|Chilliwack Army Cadets heading to Vimy Ridge
|Wed
|Mustard Gas used ...
|1
|Justice system in B.C. "close to crisis" says C...
|Tue
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Feb 26
|Dark Whatever
|12
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Feb 21
|need 2 flush some
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC