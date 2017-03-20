After Langley fire, sprinkler rules c...

After Langley fire, sprinkler rules change

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

The Dec. 11, 2016 fire at Paddington Station spread in areas where sprinklers were not required. B.C. has now changed the building code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Liam Neeson film blocked from national park in ... 5 hr Bobb 1
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 7 hr Elvis is a Chug 13
News Racist graffiti drawn on family's car Mon RDL 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mar 12 albeahorsespetootie 14
News B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl... Mar 9 Problem Child 1
News A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP Mar 9 Problem Child 1
News Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws Mar 8 Problem Child 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,753 • Total comments across all topics: 279,594,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC