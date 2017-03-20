After heavy lobbying from all sides, ...

After heavy lobbying from all sides, MPs to debate, vote on genetic testing bill

Read more: The Guardian

After a flurry of intense lobbying from insurance companies, health charities, a handful of provinces and the justice minister herself, the fate of a controversial genetic testing bill is now in the hands of Parliament. Liberal MP Rob Oliphant has been shepherding the proposed Genetic Non-Discrimination Act, also known as Bill S-201, through the House of Commons, where it is back up for debate and could come to a final vote Wednesday.

British Columbia

