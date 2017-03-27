Advocates continue fight for dam coll...

Advocates continue fight for dam collapse charges

6 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

An advocacy group will be back in provincial court in Williams Lake, B.C., today pursuing private prosecution against the province and a mining company over the collapse of the Mount Polley tailings dam. MiningWatch Canada launched the case last fall, saying the province and the Mount Polley Mining Corp. violated the Fisheries Act when a tailings pond collapsed at the copper and gold mine in August 2014.

