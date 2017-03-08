A 'major' step forward for the Surrey...

A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP

There are 1 comment on the Lake Cowichan Gazette story from 7 hrs ago, titled A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP. In it, Lake Cowichan Gazette reports that:

This year's campaign for women's day is "Be Bold for Change," something the Surrey Mounties say Beth McAndie exemplifies in her new role as the Surrey RCMP's Staff-Sgt. Major - the first female to occupy the position at the detachment.

Problem Child

Port Hardy, Canada

#1 1 hr ago
I'll bet there wasn't any political correctness involved in this appointment.She worked harder and better than any male in the force to earn this position..........not.
British Columbia

