A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP
There are 1 comment on the Lake Cowichan Gazette story from 7 hrs ago, titled A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP. In it, Lake Cowichan Gazette reports that:
This year's campaign for women's day is "Be Bold for Change," something the Surrey Mounties say Beth McAndie exemplifies in her new role as the Surrey RCMP's Staff-Sgt. Major - the first female to occupy the position at the detachment.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
|
Port Hardy, Canada
|
#1 1 hr ago
I'll bet there wasn't any political correctness involved in this appointment.She worked harder and better than any male in the force to earn this position..........not.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl...
|1 hr
|Problem Child
|1
|Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws
|19 hr
|Problem Child
|1
|Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma...
|20 hr
|Curiosity
|2
|Ottawa should partner with private sector on in...
|Wed
|where will it end
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Tue
|Hannibal Lector
|13
|Canadian border guard, two others charged with ... (Dec '14)
|Mar 5
|Canuck stay home
|2
|One man dead after double shooting Friday night...
|Mar 5
|Canuck stay home
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC