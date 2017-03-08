A fresh indignity for Canada's smallest province: 'Where is P.E.I.?'
P.E.I. is smaller than Algonquin park, and has fewer residents than Oakville, Ont., so it's used to being overlooked from time to time. The Hudson's Bay Company was recently caught selling T-shirts and onesies featuring a map of Canada without P.E.I., while a world map at the Vancouver airport similarly omits the island Anne Shirley made famous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|8 hr
|albeahorsespetootie
|14
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl...
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws
|Mar 8
|Problem Child
|1
|Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma...
|Mar 8
|Curiosity
|2
|Ottawa should partner with private sector on in...
|Mar 8
|where will it end
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC