6,000 chickens lost in Chilliwack barn fire

13 hrs ago

Chilliwack firefighters were still on scene Wednesday following an early morning fire that killed an estimated 6,000 chickens in a barn off Keith Wilson Road. We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards.

British Columbia

