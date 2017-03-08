6,000 chickens lost in Chilliwack barn fire
Chilliwack firefighters were still on scene Wednesday following an early morning fire that killed an estimated 6,000 chickens in a barn off Keith Wilson Road. We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards.
