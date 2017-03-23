There are on the CBC News story from 34 min ago, titled 4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C.. In it, CBC News reports that:

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the deaths of four people found in a home in Venables Valley, south of Ashcroft, Friday afternoon. Mounties say they were responding to a "request for a well-being check" at the residence when they found the four people dead inside.

