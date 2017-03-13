4 injured after shots fired at Abbots...

4 injured after shots fired at Abbotsford house party

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Just before midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired at a large house party in the 2300 block of Beaver Street. Three men suffered gunshot wounds, while one suffered an injury from blunt force trauma.

British Columbia

