4 injured after shots fired at Abbotsford house party
Just before midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired at a large house party in the 2300 block of Beaver Street. Three men suffered gunshot wounds, while one suffered an injury from blunt force trauma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|No Joking Here
|22
|Nanaimo Hells Angels prospect found dead in Soo...
|13 hr
|Poppa Wheelie
|1
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|13 hr
|Capn
|1
|Verdict expected in European trial of Amanda To...
|Mar 16
|sad
|1
|Liam Neeson film blocked from national park in ...
|Mar 16
|Bobb
|1
|Racist graffiti drawn on family's car
|Mar 13
|RDL
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 12
|albeahorsespetootie
|14
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC