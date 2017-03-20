2017 British Columbia election: Surrey-Green Timbers riding profile
Surrey-Green Timbers only saw minor boundary changes from last election, losing the stretch of land between Bear Creek Park and 144th Street. In advance of the 2017 B.C. election, we'll be profiling all 87 electoral districts in the province.
