2017 British Columbia election: Richmond North Centre riding profile
The new boundaries for the riding remove some areas to the south of Minoru Park, but adds the West Cambie neighbourhood between Sea Island and Highway 99. In advance of the 2017 B.C. election, we'll be profiling all 87 electoral districts in the province. Here is Because of Richmond's population growth, the city gained one of the two additional ridings created in this election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Tue
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|Pitching a new bridge
|Mar 27
|John B
|1
|4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C.
|Mar 26
|Venables
|1
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|Mar 26
|Charles
|1
|Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcrof...
|Mar 26
|Venables or Ashcroft
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mar 24
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC