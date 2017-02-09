Winter wreaks havoc on B.C. roadways

The Ministry of Transportation is placing an advisory in effect for Highway 1 in both directions, between Craigalachie to the Alberta border. Accumulations of up to 30 cm are expected, followed by warming temperatures and rain in some areas, leading to slippery driving conditions.

