West Kelowna's top cops says pot dispensaries are illegal

15 hrs ago

At the request of West Kelowna city staff, West Kelowna's new RCMP detachment commander has clarified the force's position related to marihuana dispensaries. At a meeting with council Friday, a statement from staff-sergeant Lesli Roseberry was presented that indicated marihuana continues to be regulated as a controlled substance under the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which the RCMP has an obligation to enforce.

British Columbia

