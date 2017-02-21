Wearing boots but in the buff, Prince George toddler OK after wandering outside
The RCMP are thanking a Canada Post employee in British Columbia for helping solve a case involving a nude toddler who had gone missing. The three-year-old boy was wearing nothing but rubber boots when he was found in Prince George on a cold Wednesday morning.
