Wearing boots but in the buff, Prince George toddler OK after wandering outside

The RCMP are thanking a Canada Post employee in British Columbia for helping solve a case involving a nude toddler who had gone missing. The three-year-old boy was wearing nothing but rubber boots when he was found in Prince George on a cold Wednesday morning.

