Wayne Moriarty: When I tell the story...

Wayne Moriarty: When I tell the story of Moses the dog, I think of Stuart McLean

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Premier Christy Clark can be seen on a smartphone as the province of B.C. and the Lax Kw'alaams Band reached multiple agreements with First Nations and the announcement of the construction and operation of a liquefied natural gas export industry in Prince Rupert during a press conference in the Legislative Library on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in Victoria, B.C. As a tribute to Stuart McLean, Canada's finest storyteller who passed away Wednesday, I'd like to tell you a story about the time, in a whim of desperation, I considered killing Moses, the family dog. The three of us were going to a dance that night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RCMP say 2 students hit crossing busy highway, ... 2 hr just a gringo 5
News The fascinating history of Toronto's oldest boo... 4 hr also 1
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... 4 hr Stop Statism 2
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Fri Cops are Great 23
News RCMP apologizes to ex-City of White Rock staffer Fri will need Counsel... 1
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? Feb 17 william 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Feb 16 Piko 10
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,002,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC