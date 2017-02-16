Warning to dog owners in West Kelowna

Warning to dog owners in West Kelowna

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

According to a local rescue organization Woofer Okanagan, a pack of coyotes were spotted killing pets in the area behind Walmart near Old Okanagan Highway and near Bayview Drive. In a social media post, the rescue reported hearing of three dogs being taken by the coyotes on the night of Feb. 13. According to someone else in the area, coyotes tried to take another dog in the early morning of Feb. 14 but a neighbour intervened and saved the dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? 2 hr william 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 14 hr Piko 10
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... Thu They cannot kill ... 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Feb 11 Flash 1
News Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings? Feb 9 Frosty 1
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... Feb 8 others-say 1
News CP Railway crossings getting minor repairs (May '14) Feb 7 Carol 4
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC