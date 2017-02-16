Warning to dog owners in West Kelowna

According to a local rescue organization Woofer Okanagan, a pack of coyotes were spotted killing pets in the area behind Walmart near Old Okanagan Highway and near Bayview Drive. In a social media post, the rescue reported hearing of three dogs being taken by the coyotes on the night of Feb. 13. According to someone else in the area, coyotes tried to take another dog in the early morning of Feb. 14 but a neighbour intervened and saved the dog.

