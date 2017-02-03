Warning issued for high-risk sex offender in Hope, B.C.
According to a statement from B.C. Corrections, Richard Ian Ellis has a lengthy criminal history that includes sexual assault and possession of child pornography. "He has maintained a predatory and opportunistic pattern of sexually offending against children and poses a significant risk to the safety of prepubescent girls," the statement said.
