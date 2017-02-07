Warm welcome takes chill out of B.C. ...

Warm welcome takes chill out of B.C. storm as homes opened to stranded

The Chronicle-Journal

Travellers who were stranded by snow in southeastern British Columbia over the weekend were kept warm and fed at recreation centres, fire halls and even people's homes. Mayors in the region say truck drivers and others were affected when storms closed Highway 3 on both sides of Sparwood, near the Alberta boundary.

British Columbia

