VIDEO: Langley public meeting on renewing older, affordable rental housing

Langley City councillor Nathan Pachal wants to avoid Burnaby-style "demovictions," where older rental properties are demolished and the tenants can't afford the expensive new housing built in their place. Pachal and councillors from three other Lower Mainland communities will be discussing alternatives, options for revitalizing old apartment buildings that respect current tenants and maintain affordability, at a public meeting next Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Douglas Recreation Centre in Langley at 20550 Douglas Crescent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge News.