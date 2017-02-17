Video: Conservative leadership candidates debate in Langley
The only Fraser Valley debate of Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates was a well-mannered event, but voices were raised a few times as rivals sought to position themselves as the party's best shot at ousting the Liberals and Justin Trudeau. Among the issues that generated the most attention were how a Conservative Prime Minister would manage the relationship with the U.S. under president Donald Trump, the amount of time it would take to return the federal government to a balanced budget, and immigration, which saw some candidates warning that the party has to improve relationships with newcomers if the party is to form the next government.
