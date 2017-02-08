VIDEO: Best turnout yet for Chinese N...

VIDEO: Best turnout yet for Chinese New Year in Langley

On one of the most miserable winter days of the year, more than 700 people braved the cold and snow to celebrate Chinese New Year in the Langleys. The Sunday event at the Church in the Valley on Fraser Highway was the third annual Lunar New Year Gala organized by members of the local Chinese community and it set an attendance record despite the inclement weather.

British Columbia

