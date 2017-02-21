Victoria firefighters now required to take PTSD prevention training
Dan Atkinson, deputy chief of the Victoria Fire Department, said firefighters are now responding to an average of 60 to 70 overdoses a month, a 10-fold increase since 2015. The Victoria Fire Department is partnering with the Canadian Mental Health Association to help address post-traumatic stress among first responders who report facing a 10-fold increase in overdose calls.
