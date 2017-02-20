Victim of fatal Langley crash 'lived every minute to the fullest'
The handheld video posted to social media shows Daniel Schaffert striding through the woods carrying his fishing gear while a friend can be heard grumbling off-camera. Family and friends said this was a very "Daniel" moment, one that displayed both his immense charm, his powers of persuasion and a truly epic love of fishing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Aldergrove Star.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|8 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|8 hr
|what a mess
|1
|Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da...
|13 hr
|Abby J
|1
|News of the Weird
|Mon
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir...
|Mon
|Canadianstayhome
|2
|Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump?
|Mon
|Canadianstayhome
|3
|RCMP say 2 students hit crossing busy highway, ...
|Sun
|just a gringo
|5
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC