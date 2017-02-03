Vancouver vigil for victims of Quebec...

Vancouver vigil for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Jack Poole Plaza will host a vigil in Vancouver Saturday where participants will honour those killed in the Quebec mosque shooting, and speak out against Islamophobia. Crowds will gather in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening to honour those killed in the recent Quebec mosque shooting , and speak out against Islamophobia.

British Columbia

