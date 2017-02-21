Vancouver seeking judicial review of ...

Vancouver seeking judicial review of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The City of Vancouver is launching another court case in a bid to derail Kinder Morgan's proposed pipeline expansion. Council members have voted to go ahead with a judicial review of the provincial government's environmental assessment of the Trans Mountain project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 11 hr Commandant Hard Ass 11
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... Tue need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... Tue what a mess 1
News Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da... Tue Abby J 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Tax credit offered for volunteer searchers, fir... Feb 20 Canadianstayhome 2
News Should Canada be worried about Donald Trump? Feb 20 Canadianstayhome 3
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC