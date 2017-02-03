Two of three people found guilty in B...

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

Read more: Campbell River Mirror

Two of three members charged with taking their underage children across the U.S. border to be married were found guilty in Cranbrook Supreme Court on Friday. Brandon James Blackmore and Emily Ruth Gail Blackmore were found guilty as charged by Justice Paul Pearlman, while James Oler was acquitted.

