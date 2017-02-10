Trial dates set for two accused in Langley drug house raid

The trial of two men accused of involvement with a clandestine drug lab in a Langley Township residential neighbourhood will begin this August with a Surrey Provincial Court hearing on admissibility of evidence. Andrew Slemko and Anthony Joseph Stewart are charged with multiple drug-related criminal charges in connection with the Oct. 28 police raid that allegedly uncovered the lab in a house in the 19800 block of 82 Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.